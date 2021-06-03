The Board Game That’s Most Likely to Start a Fight Is . . . Monopoly

Have you ever been involved in a FIGHT due to a board game? One in five Americans say they’ve BANNED a specific board game from their home, because things can get too heated. And the game that causes the most fights is . . . Monopoly.
The five most-frequently banned games are Monopoly . . . Uno . . . Sorry . . . Scrabble . . . and Jenga. Here are a few more stats from a new survey on game night competitiveness . . .
1. One in nine people said they’ve seen a PHYSICAL fight break out over a game before.
2. The most common things that cause board game fights are someone quitting because they’re losing . . . and accusing someone else of cheating.
3. 22% of us have banned or stopped inviting a specific person to game night.
4. Just over one in eight people admit THEY’RE usually the one who causes drama.
5. And 75% of people said they like game nights in general . . . but 41% specifically said they really enjoy winning.
The poll also found the most popular game categories are: Board games . . . card games . . . dice games like Yahtzee . . . and party games like charades.