The Board Game That’s Most Likely to Start a Fight Is . . . Monopoly

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:02pm
Have you ever been involved in a FIGHT due to a board game?  One in five Americans say they’ve BANNED a specific board game from their home, because things can get too heated.  And the game that causes the most fights is . . . Monopoly.

 

 

The five most-frequently banned games are Monopoly . . . Uno . . . Sorry . . . Scrabble . . . and Jenga.  Here are a few more stats from a new survey on game night competitiveness . . .

 

 

1.  One in nine people said they’ve seen a PHYSICAL fight break out over a game before.

 

 

2.  The most common things that cause board game fights are someone quitting because they’re losing . . . and accusing someone else of cheating.

 

 

3.  22% of us have banned or stopped inviting a specific person to game night.

 

 

4.  Just over one in eight people admit THEY’RE usually the one who causes drama.

 

 

5.  And 75% of people said they like game nights in general . . . but 41% specifically said they really enjoy winning.

 

 

The poll also found the most popular game categories are:  Board games . . . card games . . . dice games like Yahtzee . . . and party games like charades.

 

 

