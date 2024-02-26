98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The ‘Bluey’ Special ‘The Sign’ Sets Premiere Date On Disney+

February 26, 2024 12:00PM CST
Disney+ announces that Bluey‘s new special, The Sign, will premiere on the platform on April 14th.

The new episode from the highly popular series will premiere on April 7th, right before the release of the new special.

According to Nielsen, Bluey ranks number 2 as the most streamed show in 2023 – across all audiences – and it’s number 1 for children.

If you’ve ever seen it, you can see why.  🙂

What cartoon series is your favorite to watch with your son or daughter?

