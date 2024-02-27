The ‘Bluey’ Special ‘The Sign’ Sets Premiere Date On Disney+

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Bluey childrens cartoon characters are displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on October 04, 2023 in London, England. Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) event is dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers, licensees and manufacturers for three days of deal-making, networking and trend spotting. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Disney+ announced that Bluey’s new special, The Sign, will premiere on the platform on April 14th.

The new episode from the highly popular series will premiere on April 7th, right before the release of the new special.

According to Nielsen, Bluey was ranked number 2 as the most streamed show in 2023 across all audiences, and number 1 for children.

