The ‘Bluey’ Special ‘The Sign’ Sets Premiere Date On Disney+
February 26, 2024 6:05PM CST
Disney+ announced that Bluey’s new special, The Sign, will premiere on the platform on April 14th.
The new episode from the highly popular series will premiere on April 7th, right before the release of the new special.
According to Nielsen, Bluey was ranked number 2 as the most streamed show in 2023 across all audiences, and number 1 for children.
