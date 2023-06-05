The Blues Brothers Will Return to the Old Joliet Prison

Shaw Local News Network reports that Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will return to the Old Joliet Prison, this year.

This is where the opening scene for Ackroyd’s 1980 movie “The Blues Brothers” was filmed, with the late John Belushi. Now that Jim Belushi steps in to his older brother’s shoes, as a Blues Brother, the famous duo confirm they’ll be back, again.

Here’s what Greg Peerbolte, executive director of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, told Shaw’s Bob Okon: “We have verbal agreements on a return from Belushi and Aykroyd. We’re just working on a date. I can tell you we’re looking at very early fall. We’re going to do an announcement soon.”

He said Blues Brothers Con was their biggest event of 2022; and it really helped the ongoing restoration effort. Before that, museum officials would offer showings of the famous movie (pictured, here).

This year, state and federal funding makes renovation of several areas possible, such as the chapel, the hospital, cell blocks and the old administrative office.