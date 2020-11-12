The Black Keys tease 10th anniversary 'Brothers' announcement
Nonesuch RecordsThe Black Keys are teasing a 10th anniversary reissue of the band’s 2010 album, Brothers.
On Wednesday, the duo tweeted a video of a fan buying Brothers on its original release day. When he texts his friend to tell him about it, he then gets hit by a car. A message at the end of the clip reads, “The was an ad for The Black Keys Brothers Deluxe Reissue.”
An official announcement is set to drop this Thursday, November 12, at 9 a.m. ET.
Brothers, The Black Keys’ sixth studio effort, marked the group’s commercial breakthrough. It spawned the hit singles “Tighten Up” and “Howlin’ for You,” and became the first Black Keys to be certified platinum.
