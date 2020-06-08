      Weather Alert

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach performing during online John Prine tribute show

Jun 8, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesThe Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach is performing during an upcoming online tribute show to the late folk singer-songwriter John PrineRolling Stone reports.

The concert promises to be an “online celebration of the life of John Prine,” who died in April of complications from COVID-19. You can watch it this Thursday, June 11 via Prine’s FacebookYouTube and Twitch.

Auerbach co-wrote several songs on Prine’s final album, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness. 

Other performers during the stream include My Morning Jacket‘s Jim JamesBrandi CarlileKacey MusgravesJason IsbellSturgill Simpson and Margo Price, as well as Bill Murray, Kevin BaconStephen ColbertRita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

Proceeds raised with the concert will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Alive Hospice and Make the Road New York.

By Josh Johnson
