The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach performing during online John Prine tribute show
Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesThe Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach is performing during an upcoming online tribute show to the late folk singer-songwriter John Prine, Rolling Stone reports.
The concert promises to be an “online celebration of the life of John Prine,” who died in April of complications from COVID-19. You can watch it this Thursday, June 11 via Prine’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
Auerbach co-wrote several songs on Prine’s final album, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness.
Other performers during the stream include My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price, as well as Bill Murray, Kevin Bacon, Stephen Colbert, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.
Proceeds raised with the concert will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Alive Hospice and Make the Road New York.
By Josh Johnson
