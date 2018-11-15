Young Sheldon may share screen time with his grown-up self on an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” next month. Three characters from the prequel series “Young Sheldon” will appear on the episode . . . including IAIN ARMITAGE, who plays the younger version of JIM PARSONS’ character.
The other two are Lance Barber . . . who plays Sheldon’s father George, and Montana Jordan . . . who plays Sheldon’s brother Georgie. There’s no word how they’re making this work.
Flashbacks seem like the obvious choice . . . although I’d like to see the two Sheldons interact . . . like maybe the older version has an imaginary conversation with his younger self. Here’s the full story from The Wrap.
“The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” Will Cross Over
Young Sheldon may share screen time with his grown-up self on an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” next month. Three characters from the prequel series “Young Sheldon” will appear on the episode . . . including IAIN ARMITAGE, who plays the younger version of JIM PARSONS’ character.