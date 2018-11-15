“The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” Will Cross Over
By Roy Gregory
Nov 15, 2018 @ 7:47 AM
Young Sheldon may share screen time with his grown-up self on an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” next month. Three characters from the prequel series “Young Sheldon” will appear on the episode . . . including IAIN ARMITAGE, who plays the younger version of JIM PARSONS’ character.
The other two are Lance Barber . . . who plays Sheldon’s father George, and Montana Jordan . . . who plays Sheldon’s brother Georgie. There’s no word how they’re making this work.
Flashbacks seem like the obvious choice . . . although I’d like to see the two Sheldons interact . . . like maybe the older version has an imaginary conversation with his younger self. Here’s the full story from The Wrap.

