The Best Weight Loss Diet Revealed by Research
As we prepare for the New Year, new weight loss goals comes with that for some of us.
According to a new study, the best diet is one high in protein and low in calorie intake.
People who consumed more protein as part of a calorie-controlled diet lost on average, 18 pounds over six months.
Older adults maintained their muscle mass and bone density.
Diets with more protein have been linked to better sleep which benefits weight loss. Here’s the complete story from Spring.Org.