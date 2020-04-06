The Best “Tiger King” Memes From #DescribeTigerKingIn5Words”
USA Today’s For the Win section collected the best memes about the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King, collecting Twitter users who posted their funny descriptions of the series in five words, using the viral hashtag “#DescribeTigerKingIn5Words.” Here are ten of the better responses (you can see more HERE):
- “Oklahoma equally crazy as Florida”
- “Redneck Young and the Restless“
- “I thought this was Florida”
- “She definitely killed her husband”
- “Dr. Dolittle meets crystal meth!”
- “Red neck Game of Thrones”
- “Don’t forget to floss kids”
- “Wait, tigers are only $2k?”
- “Highest WTF per minute ratio”
- “Most beautiful dumpster fire”