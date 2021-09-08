The Best Things from the ’90s Include “Friends,” “Titanic,” and Game Boys!

You know the ’90s are trending when a stat like this exists: 37% of people in a new poll said it was the BEST decade to be alive!
Three in five adults feel nostalgic about the 1990s. A third of Gen Z’ers now think ’90s fashion and culture seemed fun. And 14% of people who lived through the ’90s still wear at least one piece of clothing from back then. (You can’t tell, but I’m wearing a Hypercolor shirt with baggy jeans and a slap bracelet right now.)
People were asked to name the BEST things about the ’90s, and the show “Friends” took the top spot. Here are the highlights . . .
1. Other TV shows also made the top 50: “The Simpsons” . . . “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” . . . “Saved by the Bell” . . . “Baywatch” . . . “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” . . . “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” . . . “Dawson’s Creek” . . . and “Power Rangers”.
2. A few movies made the list: “Titanic” . . . “Romeo & Juliet” . . . “10 Things I Hate About You” . . . “Clueless” . . . and “Space Jam”.
3. A few music groups ranked high: The Spice Girls . . . Britney Spears . . . Backstreet Boys . . . Garth Brooks…‘N Sync . . . Destiny’s Child . . . and New Kids on the Block even though they started in the ’80s.
4. And several products made the list: VHS tapes . . . Nokia cell phones . . . Game Boys . . . Tamagotchis . . . Beanie Babies . . . Polly Pocket . . . and Pogs.