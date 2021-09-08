      Weather Alert

The Best Things from the ’90s Include “Friends,” “Titanic,” and Game Boys!

Sep 8, 2021 @ 4:05pm

You know the ’90s are trending when a stat like this exists:  37% of people in a new poll said it was the BEST decade to be alive!

 

 

Three in five adults feel nostalgic about the 1990s.  A third of Gen Z’ers now think ’90s fashion and culture seemed fun.  And 14% of people who lived through the ’90s still wear at least one piece of clothing from back then.  (You can’t tell, but I’m wearing a Hypercolor shirt with baggy jeans and a slap bracelet right now.)

 

 

People were asked to name the BEST things about the ’90s, and the show “Friends” took the top spot.  Here are the highlights . . .

 

 

1.  Other TV shows also made the top 50:  “The Simpsons” . . . “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” . . . “Saved by the Bell” . . . “Baywatch” . . . “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” . . . “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” . . . “Dawson’s Creek” . . . and “Power Rangers”.

 

 

2.  A few movies made the list:  “Titanic” . . . “Romeo & Juliet” . . . “10 Things I Hate About You” . . . “Clueless” . . . and “Space Jam”.

 

 

3.  A few music groups ranked high:  The Spice Girls . . . Britney Spears . . . Backstreet Boys . . . Garth  Brooks…‘N Sync . . . Destiny’s Child . . . and New Kids on the Block even though they started in the ’80s.

 

 

4.  And several products made the list:  VHS tapes . . . Nokia cell phones . . . Game Boys . . . Tamagotchis . . . Beanie Babies . . . Polly Pocket . . . and Pogs.

