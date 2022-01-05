The Best Food for Leftovers Is…

According to a new survey, the average American’s weekly diet features five home-cooked meals three takeout meals . . . three meals out at restaurants . . . and three leftover meals.
72% of people identified themselves as fans of leftovers, but some foods make better leftovers than others.
When asked what foods made the best leftovers, soups and stews were the most popular answer. Pizza was second . . . followed by meat, pasta, and rice.
More than 50% of people also like leftover vegetables . . . Chinese food takeout . . . and roasted potatoes.
Of the 18 choices, sushi was the least popular leftover, followed by eggs . . . avocado . . . guacamole . . . fish . . . salad . . . and fried food.
61% of Americans say they’re eating leftovers more than ever since the pandemic started . . . and 12% of people claim they never eat leftovers.