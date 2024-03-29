The Best Easter Candy of All Time Is…

If you have kids of a certain age . . . or a sugar addiction . . . you’re probably going out on a CANDY RUN or two this weekend.

There’s a ranking online of the best Easter candy of all time, and thousands of people weighed in. Here are the Top 10:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

2. Cadbury Mini Eggs

3. Chocolate Lindt Gold Bunny

4. Easter Pastel M&Ms

5. Cadbury Crème Egg

6. Cadbury Caramel Egg

7. Hershey’s Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs

8. Whoppers Robin Eggs

9. Jelly Bellys . . . (“Regular” jelly beans are 15th.)

10. Hershey’s Easter Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny

Overall, 24 Easter candies were ranked, and coming in dead last is: BUNNY CORN, which isn’t surprising. If you’re unfamiliar, that’s the Easter version of Halloween candy corn.

Brach’s “Bunny Basket Eggs” are second-last, followed by Brach’s “Chicks and Rabbits.” Both of those are marshmallow candies.

(You can find the complete ranking, here.)

Speaking of Easter candy, Instacart has a map of the top-selling Easter candies across the country, and in most of America, Reese’s Eggs or Cups are #1.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate is bigger in the Southwestern part of the country . . . California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado, plus North Dakota. And Cadbury Milk Chocolate is #1 in Alaska and Washington, D.C. (DoorDash also has a map of Easter candy popularity, and it’s similar.)