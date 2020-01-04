Wanna Actually Lose Weight in 2020? Check This Out.

      Weather Alert

Jan 4, 2020 @ 9:50am

A new year, for so many of us, often means a new diet.

But, which one is right for you?  Just in time, US News and World Report releases its list of the best diets for 2020.

The top diet – for the third year in a row – is the Mediterranean Diet.  This particular eating plan focuses on eating less red meat, sugar, and saturated fat.

Other diets in the top five:  DASH, Flexitarian, WW, and MIND. The very popular Keto diet ranks second-to-last on the list.  But it finishes just ahead of the Dukan diet.

