Wanna Actually Lose Weight in 2020? Check This Out.
A new year, for so many of us, often means a new diet.
But, which one is right for you? Just in time, US News and World Report releases its list of the best diets for 2020.
The top diet – for the third year in a row – is the Mediterranean Diet. This particular eating plan focuses on eating less red meat, sugar, and saturated fat.
Other diets in the top five: DASH, Flexitarian, WW, and MIND. The very popular Keto diet ranks second-to-last on the list. But it finishes just ahead of the Dukan diet.