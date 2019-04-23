The Best Amusement Parks In America That Are Cheaper Than Disney

While the Disney resorts and theme parks may sit on a mountaintop by themselves when it comes to rides and experiences, between the travel, tickets, and lodging, it takes a bite out of your wallet.

However, there are many amusement parks that are much closer to home and will save you a few bucks.

Business Insider took a look at a dozen of what they believe are great alternatives to the mouse branded properties. Of the site’s picks, Universal Studios is there, along with Six Flags, both Busch Gardens, and Dollywood. The Closest to us, Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio. Here’s what they have to say about those parks:

Cedar Point: Daily admission price:$49.99 . With 18 roller coasters, Cedar Point has a ride for every level of thrill seeker. The Woodstock Express is perfect for the little ones, but the Steel Vengeance coaster is for the more experienced, as it reaches 205 feet in height and 74 mph. There’s also Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, which offers a wide range of water rides that are perfect for summer.