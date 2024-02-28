98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Benefits Of A Four-Day Work Week

February 28, 2024 5:05PM CST
A UK study on the benefits of a four-day work week is showing some promising results.

In 2022, 61 British companies took part in a six-month trial to set a four-day work week with no reduction in pay.

Companies say the lighter schedule led to happier workers, better efficiency, and less turnover – and most of them decided to keep the four-day work week after the trial was over.

Have you ever worked somewhere with a four-day work week? What would be your ideal work schedule?

