The Bash at the Big House This Weekend In Joliet

Aug 5, 2021 @ 9:38am

Live music comes alive at the Old Joliet Prison Yard on Saturday, August 7th along Collins Street in Joliet. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and goes to 11 p.m. The event will feature music by various artists including Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes, The Big Lagniappe and many more. Plus food struck, farmers market, live art demonstrations. self-guided tours, kids corner, Blues Mobiles display and more.

“Bash” is a new live music fest hosted by the Joliet Area Historical Museum to benefit the restoration and continued use of one of America’s most unique structures, the 1858 Old Joliet Prison!

Tickets are $20 and kids 12 and under get in free.

For tickets click here.

