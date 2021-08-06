      Weather Alert

The Bash at the Big House This Weekend in Joliet!

Aug 6, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Live music comes alive at the Old Joliet Prison Yard on Saturday, August 7th along Collins Street in Joliet.  The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the fun goes till 11 p.m.

The event will feature music by various artists including Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes, The Big Lagniappe and many more. Plus food struck, farmers market, live art demonstrations. self-guided tours, kids corner, Blues Mobiles display and more.

Bash” is a new live music fest, hosted by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, to benefit the restoration and continued use of one of America’s most unique structures:  the 1858 Old Joliet Prison.

Tickets are $20 and kids 12 and under get in free.

To buy tickets, Go here!  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bash-at-the-big-house-tickets-154033378983

 

Here’s the music lineup:

Stage 1

Noon to 1:25 p.m. Nashville Singer/Songwriters: Ava Suppelsa, Tristan Bushman, Makena Hartlin, Tabitha Meeks, “Evie” (i.am.james & Emily Amber)

2:20 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Vaudevileins

3:50 p.m. 5:05 p.m. Moon Harbor (Phoebe Hunt, Maya DeVitry, Jillette Johnson, Miss Tess, Gina Leslie

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Tim & Friends’ Jailhouse Jam!

8:35 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Alex Hoffer

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Big Lagniappe

Stage 2

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Cheryl Rodey Band
3:05 – 3:45 p.m. Crooked Tails
5:10 – 5:55 p.m. John Condron and the Old Gang Orchestra
7:20 – 8:30 p.m. Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes
9:15 – 9:55 p.m. JRoss Green Band

