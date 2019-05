Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy. Husband Prince Harry confirmed the arrival outside of Windsor Palace. He said the experience “was amazing” and that both mom and baby are doing fine. The baby weighed seven-pounds, three- ounces. The child will be seventh in line to the throne. The baby is Queen Elizabeth the Second’s eighth great-grandchild.