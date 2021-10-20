      Weather Alert

The Average Person Uses Five “Cleaning Shortcuts”

Oct 20, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Latex Glove For Cleaning on hand isolated on white background

So when you were a kid did you just shove everything into your closet when you had to clean your room? I guess that carries over into adulthood!

 

The average American admits to using  five different “cleaning shortcuts.”

 

 

The most common one is air freshener.  40% of people say they’ll just spray it, rather than cleaning the root cause of the smell.  37% will light a candle to mask all the bad odors.

 

 

Other “shortcuts” include:  Making the bed but leaving the room a mess . . . and packing clutter into a closet or cupboard.

 

 

Not surprisingly, young adults use the most shortcuts.  72% of all people say their cleaning routine has improved as they’ve gotten older.  And 60% have adopted new cleaning habits since the start of the pandemic.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
TIM McGRAW JUMPS OFF STAGE INTO AUDIENCE TO CONFRONT HECKLERS - (10/14/2021)
'The Voice' Coaches roast Blake Shelton for not knowing huge Nelly Hit
Kacey Musgraves Hits Back after Exclusion from Country Music Category at Grammys
Former Chicago Police Horse Wins Jockey Club Thoroughbred of the Year Award
Connect With Us Listen To Us On