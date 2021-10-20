The Average Person Uses Five “Cleaning Shortcuts”

So when you were a kid did you just shove everything into your closet when you had to clean your room? I guess that carries over into adulthood!
The average American admits to using five different “cleaning shortcuts.”
The most common one is air freshener. 40% of people say they’ll just spray it, rather than cleaning the root cause of the smell. 37% will light a candle to mask all the bad odors.
Other “shortcuts” include: Making the bed but leaving the room a mess . . . and packing clutter into a closet or cupboard.
Not surprisingly, young adults use the most shortcuts. 72% of all people say their cleaning routine has improved as they’ve gotten older. And 60% have adopted new cleaning habits since the start of the pandemic.