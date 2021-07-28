      Weather Alert

The Average Person Has $116 in Unused Gift Cards!

Jul 28, 2021 @ 2:05pm

 Do you have an unused gift card in your wallet right now?  Maybe there are a few buried in a drawer somewhere at home.

 

 

According to a new survey, 51% of us have unused gift cards, and the average person is sitting on $116.  And it might go to waste . . . 73% of those with unused gift cards have been holding onto them for a year or more.

 

 

The longer you hold onto them, the more likely they don’t get used.  Half of us have lost money at some point . . . because we lost the card, it expired, or the place went out of business before we could use it.

