The Average Person Has $116 in Unused Gift Cards!

Do you have an unused gift card in your wallet right now? Maybe there are a few buried in a drawer somewhere at home.
According to a new survey, 51% of us have unused gift cards, and the average person is sitting on $116. And it might go to waste . . . 73% of those with unused gift cards have been holding onto them for a year or more.
The longer you hold onto them, the more likely they don’t get used. Half of us have lost money at some point . . . because we lost the card, it expired, or the place went out of business before we could use it.