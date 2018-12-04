The Average Couple Will Have Seven Fights Before the Holidays Are Over
Two new surveys on holiday stress just came out. They found 88% of us find the holidays stressful. And for people who have to travel, it’s 98%.
Here are three more stats about holiday stress . . .
1. The average couple will get in SEVEN holiday-related FIGHTS this year. The most common things we fight about are where to spend the holidays, and how much to spend on gifts. 13% of us have also argued about whether to get a real tree or a fake tree.
2. Overall, the five most stressful things about this time of year are buying presents . . . managing your budget . . . cooking . . . prepping the house for guests . . . and cleaning up before and after you have people over.
3. 67% of people traveling for the holidays say staying with family is stressful. And 48% of us think we’d get along with them a little better if we stayed somewhere else.
