The All New Magical Burger from Ground House

You can find a lot of things to eat in Anaheim, California and if a unique hamburger is on the menue yo might want to stip into the Ground House. They just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger. What is a Magical Burger? Well

Here’s what it’s got . . .

Four burger patties with cheese, a Rainbow Bagel bun, three aioli sauces, multi colored marshmallows and rainbow sprinkels.

As for how it tastes . . . well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it. (Yahoo)