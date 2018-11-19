The All New Magical Burger from Ground House

You can find a lot of things to eat in Anaheim, California and if a unique hamburger is on the menue yo might want to stip into the Ground House. They just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger. What is a Magical Burger? Well
Here’s what it’s got . . .
Four burger patties with cheese, a Rainbow Bagel bun, three aioli sauces, multi colored marshmallows and rainbow sprinkels.
As for how it tastes . . . well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it. (Yahoo)
View this post on Instagram
@dannygrubs enjoying his MAGICAL BURGER 🍭🙌🏻🦄💛💚💙💜😱🔥 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #groundhouseburger #burger #eat #food #foodie #igfoodie #foodporn #igfood #9gag #tats #sushi #fish #fishing #bikes #hypebeast #crazyfood #ocfoodie #icecream #desserts #pastries #cakes #cupcakes #fitness #irvine #shabshabu #diet #irvine #newport #cheeseburgers @eater @eatfamous @foodbeast @thisisinsiderfood @buzzfeedfood
View this post on Instagram
The Magical Burger now available at @groundhouseburger 🦄😱🙏🏻🙌🏻🍔🔥🏆 could you finish this all???? . . . . . . . . . #food #sushi #milktea #Pastries #igfoodporn #foodporn #icecream #cake #burgers #cheeseburgers #foodie #foodblogger #foodforlife #foodbaby #dessertporn #surf #catering #dessert #tea #irvine #fitness #lakers #hypebeast #orangecounty #newport #ocfood #buzzfeed #ocfoodporn #foodporn #burger @foodbeast @thisisinsiderfood @food52 @eatfamous @eater