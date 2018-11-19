The All New Magical Burger from Ground House
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 2:17 PM

You can find a lot of things to eat in Anaheim, California and if a unique hamburger is on the menue yo might want to stip into the Ground House.  They  just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger.  What is a Magical Burger? Well

Here’s what it’s got . . .

Four burger patties with cheese, a Rainbow Bagel bun, three aioli sauces, multi colored marshmallows and rainbow sprinkels.

As for how it tastes . . . well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it.  (Yahoo

