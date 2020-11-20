The All-American Rejects premiere new song, “Me vs. the World”
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesThe All-American Rejects have dropped a new single, “Me vs. the World.”
The track will raise money for MusiCares in support of music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Here’s a little something from us while we all wait for the world (particularly the touring world) to come alive again,” AAR says.
You can listen to “Me vs. the World” streaming now via YouTube. It’ll officially be released on digital platforms this Friday, November 20.
“Me vs. the World” follows the Rejects’ 2019 Send Her to Heaven EP. The band’s most recent album is 2012’s Kids in the Street.
By Josh Johnson
