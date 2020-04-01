The Airborne Toxic Event premieres video for new single, “Come on Out”
Rounder RecordsIt may not be the best time in history to be called The Airborne Toxic Event, but the band has a new video, anyway.
The “Sometime Around Midnight” rockers have premiered the visual for “Come on Out,” the lead single from the upcoming new Airborne album, Hollywood Park.
The clip stars Jacob Sandler, who played the child version of Brad Pitt in the movie Ad Astra, as a young kid you tries to escape his abusive household by hanging out with his friends. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“I’ve never been more proud of a music video,” says frontman Mikel Jollett. “It’s a very difficult story to tell and these child actors are amazing.”
Hollywood Park will be released May 8. It’ll be accompanied by a Jollett-penned memoir of the same name, due out May 5.
