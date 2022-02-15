      Weather Alert

The Ad Meter Results for the Big Game Commercials Are In!

Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:05pm
The annual “USA Today” Big Game Ad Meter results are in!  They’re calculated based on scores from around 150,000 panelists.  Here are the Top 10:

 

 

1.  Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage . . . “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie”.  Rating: 6.82.

 

 

2.  Amazon . . . “Mind Reader” with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.  Rating: 6.77.

 

 

3.  Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos . . . “Push It” with Megan Thee Stallion voicing the bird and Charlie Puth as the fox.  Rating: 6.73.

 

 

4.  Kia . . . “Robo Dog” with the all-electric Kia EV6.  Rating: 6.61.

 

 

5.  Toyota . . .”Brothers” with Paralympian Brian McKeever and his older brother Robin.  Rating: 6.51.

 

 

6.  Lay’s . . . “Golden Memories” with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.  Rating: 6.5.

 

 

7.  BMW . . . “Zeus and Hera” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek.  Rating: 6.46.

 

 

8.  NFL . . . “Bring Down the House” with different players coming out of the TV as puppets and causing destruction in the house.  Rating: 6.32.

 

 

9.  Toyota . . . “The Joneses” with Tommy Lee JonesRashida JonesLeslie Jones, and Nick Jonas.  Rating: 6.31.

 

 

10.  E*Trade . . . “Off the Grid” with the return of the E*Trade baby after eight years.  Rating: 6.22.

 

 

Here are the bottom 5:

 

 

1.  Coinbase . . . the bouncing QR code.  Rating: 3.81.

 

 

2.  eToro . . .”Flying Your Way”.  Rating: 4.2.

 

 

3.  Bud Light Next . . . “Zero in the Way of Possibility”.  Rating: 4.25.

 

 

4.  Wallbox . . . “Can #SuperchargedSeth embrace electricity again?”.  Rating: 4.27.

 

 

5.  DraftKings . . . “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble”.  Rating: 4.29.

