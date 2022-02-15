The Ad Meter Results for the Big Game Commercials Are In!

The annual “USA Today” Big Game Ad Meter results are in! They’re calculated based on scores from around 150,000 panelists. Here are the Top 10:
1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage . . . “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie”. Rating: 6.82.
2. Amazon . . . “Mind Reader” with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Rating: 6.77.
3. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos . . . “Push It” with Megan Thee Stallion voicing the bird and Charlie Puth as the fox. Rating: 6.73.
4. Kia . . . “Robo Dog” with the all-electric Kia EV6. Rating: 6.61.
5. Toyota . . .”Brothers” with Paralympian Brian McKeever and his older brother Robin. Rating: 6.51.
6. Lay’s . . . “Golden Memories” with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen. Rating: 6.5.
7. BMW . . . “Zeus and Hera” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek. Rating: 6.46.
8. NFL . . . “Bring Down the House” with different players coming out of the TV as puppets and causing destruction in the house. Rating: 6.32.
9. Toyota . . . “The Joneses” with Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones, Leslie Jones, and Nick Jonas. Rating: 6.31.
10. E*Trade . . . “Off the Grid” with the return of the E*Trade baby after eight years. Rating: 6.22.
Here are the bottom 5:
1. Coinbase . . . the bouncing QR code. Rating: 3.81.
2. eToro . . .”Flying Your Way”. Rating: 4.2.
3. Bud Light Next . . . “Zero in the Way of Possibility”. Rating: 4.25.
4. Wallbox . . . “Can #SuperchargedSeth embrace electricity again?”. Rating: 4.27.
5. DraftKings . . . “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble”. Rating: 4.29.