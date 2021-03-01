The ACM Nominees Are Led by Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton
The ACM nominations were announced, and MAREN MORRIS and CHRIS STAPLETON lead the pack, with six, apiece. MIRANDA LAMBERT is next, with five – to total 68, and make her the most-nominated ACM artist. The show airs April 18th, on CBS.
The Entertainer of the Year boys club is back. Those nominations go to Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton (Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were EOY co-winners last year.)
For the first time in ACMs history, four Black artists were nominated. They are: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend. John shares the Video of the Year nomination with Carrie Underwood for “Hallelujah.”
Here’s another milestone: Every nomination for Single of the Year features a woman artist. They are Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce, who shares her nomination with Lee Brice.
And the ACMs weren’t kidding about “halting Morgan Wallen’s eligibility” for this year’s awards. He got zip.