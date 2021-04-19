      Weather Alert

This Year’s ACM Award Winners

Apr 19, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan

 

 

Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett

 

 

Top Female Vocalist: Maren Morris

 

 

Top Vocal Group: Old Dominion

 

 

Top Vocal Duo: Dan + Shay

 

 

Album of the Year: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton

 

 

Song of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris

 

 

Single Record of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

 

 

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jimmie Allen

 

 

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Gabby Barrett

 

 

Video of the Year: Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful””

 

 

Music Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

 

 

 

 

 

