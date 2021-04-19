This Year’s ACM Award Winners
Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan
Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett
Top Female Vocalist: Maren Morris
Top Vocal Group: Old Dominion
Top Vocal Duo: Dan + Shay
Album of the Year: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris
Single Record of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jimmie Allen
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Gabby Barrett
Video of the Year: Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful””
Music Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice