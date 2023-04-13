The 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards nominees are:

HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck” collaboration help propel the two singers to the top of the pack of this morning nominations for the “58th Academy of Country Music Awards” nomination — HARDY with seven, Wilson with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell earn five nominations each.

Entertainer

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville , Ashley McBryde

, Ashley McBryde Bell Bottom Country , Lainey Wilson

, Lainey Wilson Growin’ Up , Luke Combs

, Luke Combs Mr. Saturday Night , Jon Pardi

, Jon Pardi Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Single

“Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song