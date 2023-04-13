The 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards nominees are:
April 13, 2023 9:18AM CDT
HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck” collaboration help propel the two singers to the top of the pack of this morning nominations for the “58th Academy of Country Music Awards” nomination — HARDY with seven, Wilson with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell earn five nominations each.
Entertainer
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Female
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
Male
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
Group
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Female
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
New Male
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- Ernest
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
Album
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
- Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
- Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
- Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Single
- “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
- “Thank God,” Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown
- “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Song
- “Sand In My Boots,” Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
- “‘Til You Can’t,” Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
- “Wait In The Truck,” Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
- “You Should Probably Leave,” Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton