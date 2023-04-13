98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards nominees are:

April 13, 2023 9:18AM CDT
ACM

HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck” collaboration help propel the two singers to the top of the pack of this morning nominations for the “58th Academy of Country Music Awards” nomination — HARDY with seven, Wilson with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell earn five nominations each.

Entertainer

  • Jason Aldean
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

Male

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jordan Davis
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Duo

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

Group

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

New Female

  • Priscilla Block
  • Megan Moroney
  • Caitlyn Smith
  • Morgan Wade
  • Hailey Whitters

New Male

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jackson Dean
  • Ernest
  • Dylan Scott
  • Nate Smith
  • Bailey Zimmerman

Album

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
  • Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
  • Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
  • Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
  • Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Single

  • “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
  • “Thank God,” Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown
  • “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song

  • “Sand In My Boots,” Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
  • “‘Til You Can’t,” Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
  • “Wait In The Truck,” Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
  • “You Should Probably Leave,” Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

