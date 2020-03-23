The 55th ACM Awards will air live on Sept. 16
The Academy of Country Music announced that the 55th ACM Awards will air live on Sept. 16 on CBS. Additional details will be available soon, including the venue, performers and more.
Keith Urban will host the show for the first time.
The ACM Awards were originally planned to air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The Academy scrapped the plan on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Academy, in partnership with Dick Clark Productions, will air ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The two-hour special will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from many of your favorite country stars, along with clips of their favorite moments from the ACM Awards 55-year history. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share their thoughts and perform acoustic songs. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will allow viewers to reminisce with them about their favorite ACM moments.