THE 2023 ACM HONORS ADDS NELLY, RANDY TRAVIS, DENNIS QUAID AND MORE

The 2023 ACM Honors, which is set to tape on Wednesday (Aug. 23) has added additional performers and presenters to its lineup.

Billboard reports that Nelly, Randy Travis, Dennis Quaid, Big Kenny, Priscilla Block, Lee Brice, Billy Ray Cyrus + Firerose With Travis Denning, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart, Storme Warren, Hailey Whitters and Brett Young will all appear. Nelly collaborated on the genre-bridging hit “Over and Over withTim McGraw who is set to receive the ACM Icon Award.

The event, hosted by Carly Pearce, will air on FOX for a second year on Monday, Sept. 18th, at 8p.m. ET.

