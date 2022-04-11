The 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations!

The 2022 CMT Awards air tonight on CBS.
Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Kacey Musgraves – “justified”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
Female Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”
Kacey Musgraves – “justified”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Male Video of the Year
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Luke Bryan – “Waves”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Group/Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”
Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”
Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”
Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”
Parmalee – “Take My Name”
Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
BRELAND – “Cross Country”
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”
Elvie Shane – “My Boy”
Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”
Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”
CMT Performance of the Year
Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”
George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”