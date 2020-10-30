      Weather Alert

The 20 Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costumes for 2020…

Oct 30, 2020 @ 9:13am

An Internet research company looked at Google searches, and compiled a list of the 20 most popular celebrity Halloween costumes.  The Top Five are:  Ariana GrandeBritney SpearsCherKylie Jenner, and Heidi Klum.

 

If you’re thinking of dressing up as a CELEBRITY for Halloween, you might want to check out this list of the year’s 20 most popular costumes.

So these are either ones to COPY or to AVOID, depending on how unique you’re looking to be.

To come up with the list, an Internet data company analyzed Google searches regarding celebrity costumes over the past month.  Here’s the Top 20:

1.  Ariana Grande

2.  Britney Spears

3.  Cher

4.  Kylie Jenner

5.  Heidi Klum

6.  Kendall Jenner

7.  Beyoncé

8.  Cardi B

9.  Kim Kardashian

10.  Elton John

11.  Lady Gaga

12.  Taylor Swift

13.  Dolly Parton

14.  Pink

15.  Marilyn Monroe

16.  Marshmello

17.  Michael Jackson

18.  Paris Hilton

19.  BTS

20.  Madonna

 

TAGS
#Celebrity #Costume #TrickOrTreat Halloween
Popular Posts
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
Chris Janson and Jordan Davis to Perform @ Now Arena Parking Lot Tonight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better
Judge Allows Geneva Steakhouse To Continue Indoor Dining Despite Pritzker's Order
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish.