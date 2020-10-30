The 20 Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costumes for 2020…

An Internet research company looked at Google searches, and compiled a list of the 20 most popular celebrity Halloween costumes. The Top Five are: Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Cher, Kylie Jenner, and Heidi Klum.
If you’re thinking of dressing up as a CELEBRITY for Halloween, you might want to check out this list of the year’s 20 most popular costumes.
So these are either ones to COPY or to AVOID, depending on how unique you’re looking to be.
To come up with the list, an Internet data company analyzed Google searches regarding celebrity costumes over the past month. Here’s the Top 20:
1. Ariana Grande
2. Britney Spears
3. Cher
4. Kylie Jenner
5. Heidi Klum
6. Kendall Jenner
7. Beyoncé
8. Cardi B
9. Kim Kardashian
10. Elton John
11. Lady Gaga
12. Taylor Swift
13. Dolly Parton
14. Pink
15. Marilyn Monroe
16. Marshmello
17. Michael Jackson
18. Paris Hilton
19. BTS
20. Madonna