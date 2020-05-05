The 1975’s Matty Healy talks with Stevie Nicks, Brian Eno & more on new podcast
Lorne Thomson/RedfernsThe 1975 frontman Matty Healy has started a new podcast series in partnership with U.K. magazine The Face.
Among the seven episodes of the podcast streaming now via The Face‘s Soundcloud include conversations with Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks and producer Brian Eno, as well as Sonic Youth‘s Kim Gordon and Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes.
“You can listen to me in conversation with some of my friends and hero[e]s,” Healy says of the series.
Meanwhile, Healy and The 1975 are gearing up to release their new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, on May 22. They’ve already shared seven songs from the 22-track opus, most recently the tune “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.