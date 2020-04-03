The 1975 premieres new song, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”
Credit: Magdalena WosinskaThe 1975 has premiered a new song called “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form.
Despite its colorful title, “Jesus Christ 2005” is a sparse, acoustic duet between frontman Matty Healy and indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who recently lent her voice to the new Hayley Williams song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.”
You can download “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” now via digital outlets.
Notes on a Conditional Form, the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, is due out May 22. That’s the album’s third promised release date: It was previously scheduled to drop on February 21 and April 24.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.