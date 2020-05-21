The 1975 pays tribute to friendship with new “Guys” video
Dirty Hit/Interscope
By JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News
The 1975 has premiered the video for “Guys,” a song off the band’s upcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form.
The clip reflects the sentimental message of the song — in which frontman Matty Healy sings that his band mates are “the best thing that ever happened to me” — by compiling archival footage of The 1975 members hanging out and laughing together.
You can watch the “Guys” video streaming now on YouTube.
Notes on a Conditional Form, the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, will finally arrive this Friday after previously being scheduled to drop in February and April. Eight of the album’s 19 tracks have already been released: “Guys,” “Me & You Together Song,” “People,” “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” “The Birthday Party,” “Frail State of Mind,” and “The 1975.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.