The 18 “Most Regretted” Purchases Made During the Pandemic

Nov 10, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Here are the Top 18 things we regret buying:

 

 

1.  Gaming equipment

 

2.  Tools or carpentry equipment

 

3.  Clothes or shoes

 

4.  Home gym equipment

 

5.  Musical instruments

 

6.  Pizza oven

 

7.  Hot tub or Jacuzzi

 

8.  Equipment for a sports hobby, such as fishing or golf

 

9.  Scooter

 

10.  Garden furniture

 

11.  Jewelry

 

12.  Kitchen appliances, like an air-fryer or bread maker.

 

13.  Voice-activated assistant

 

14.  Smartphone / tablet

 

15.  TV

 

16.  Hobby equipment, like arts and crafts materials

 

17.  Computer equipment

 

18.  Bicycle

