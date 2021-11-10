The 18 “Most Regretted” Purchases Made During the Pandemic

Here are the Top 18 things we regret buying:
1. Gaming equipment
2. Tools or carpentry equipment
3. Clothes or shoes
4. Home gym equipment
5. Musical instruments
6. Pizza oven
7. Hot tub or Jacuzzi
8. Equipment for a sports hobby, such as fishing or golf
9. Scooter
10. Garden furniture
11. Jewelry
12. Kitchen appliances, like an air-fryer or bread maker.
13. Voice-activated assistant
14. Smartphone / tablet
15. TV
16. Hobby equipment, like arts and crafts materials
17. Computer equipment
18. Bicycle