The 16 Movies That Made $1 Billion the Fastest, Including “Captain Marvel”

“Captain Marvel” surpassed $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts yesterday, after just 26 days in theaters. That’s impressive . . . but there are 14 movies that did it faster.

“Business Insider” has a list of ALL 16 movies that made $1 billion in less than a month. Here they are, along with how long they took to achieve 10 digits:

1. “Avengers: Infinity War”, 11 days

2. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, 12 days

3. “Jurassic World”, 13 days

4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, 14 days

5. “Furious 7”, 17 days

6. “The Fate of the Furious”, 19 days

7. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, 19 days

8. “Avatar”, 19 days

9. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, 19 days

10. “The Avengers”, 19 days

11. “Iron Man 3”, 22 days

12. “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, 24 days

13. “Black Panther”, 24 days

14. “Captain America: Civil War”, 24 days

15. “Captain Marvel”, 26 days

16. “Beauty and the Beast”, 29 days

All these movies came out within the past 10 years. The oldest one is “Avatar”, which came out in December of 2009.

Naturally, there will be 17 movies on this list about a month from now, after “Avengers: Endgame” comes out. The only question is whether or not it can hit the mark faster than “Infinity War” did. (Business Insider)