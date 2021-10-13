Weather Alert
Local News
The 10th annual HERO Helps opioid awareness summit is Friday, October 15th
Oct 13, 2021 @ 10:42am
Hero Helps Community Summit
slated for Friday, Oct. 15th from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center located at 55 Phelps Avenue. Heroin deaths in Will County have increased in the last decade. In 2019 there were 103 overdoses in Will County, 83 last year less due to the pandemic but this year already overdose deaths in 2021. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than heroin. If there is a batch of heroin laced with Fentanyl then the odds of overdosing skyrocket.
HERO stands for Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization. The event is open to anyone and will offer Nalozone training and overdose education, plus parents can go into the “In Plain Sight Trailers” which train parents how to find drugs in their teen’s room.
Speakers include:
Dr. Rebecca Baker, director of Helping to End Addiction Long Term, National Institute for Health, U.S. Department of Human Services
David Jones, director of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, Illinois Department of Human Services
Dr. Kathleen Burke, director of Substance Use Initiatives, Office of the Will County Executive
Panel Discussion: Shawn Marconi-West, Executive Director of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic
Nicole Garrett, Program Manager for Community Planning and MAPP
Connie Dewall, Program Manager for Recovery Coach and Rapid Response programs
These professionals will discuss national, state, and local strategies in the continued battle against substance use. To register go to
Herohelps.org.
FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
