The 10 Unhealthiest Halloween Candies

Look no matter how you slice it, Halloween Candy is not the most healthy thing our kids can eat but TheDailyMeal.com, has listed the Ten Unhealthiest Halloween Candies. Here they are:

1. Willy Wonka Fun Dip – A stick of sugar used to dip into granulated sugar.

2. Sour Patch Kids – One two-ounce box of Sour Patch Kids contains a stunning 36 grams of sugar and 140 calories.

3. Milky Way fun size: Milky Way’s caramel and nougat center has the fun size weighing in at 21 grams of sugar and the full size variety contains a whopping 31 grams of sugar. Not to mention, they’re known to stick in your teeth, which can cause cavities.

4. Butterfingers – One regular Butterfinger contain 275 calories, 29 grams of sugar, and 11 grams of fat, six of which are saturated. The first ingredient is corn syrup, followed by sugar, peanuts, and hydrogenated palm oil. It also contains a host of other artificial preservatives, like TBHQ, which is made up of phenol and butane (also known as lighter fluid).

5. Snickers – In addition to sugar and fat, a Snickers bar contains an unhealthy dose of corn syrup and partially hydrogenated soybean oil. Eating corn syrup has been thought to lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, a pre-diabetic condition. Hydrogenated oil is proven to raise your LDL (bad) cholesterol, while lowering your HDL (good) cholesterol level.

6. Twix – It contains seven grams of saturated fat, which accounts for 30 percent of the daily-recommended intake.

7. Starburst – The first three ingredients in Starburst are sugar, corn syrup, and apple-juice concentrate, followed by an array of artificial dyes, including Red 40, which contains a known carcinogen called benzidine.

8. Nerds – One mini box of nerds contains 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar, which isn’t surprising considering 93 percent of its weight comes from pure sugar.

9. 3 Musketeers – They’re marketed as “lighter”, but there’s nothing light about them. Not only does one bar contain 240 calories, 36 grams of sugar, and five grams of saturated fat, it also contains trans fats hiding in the form of hydrogenated palm kernel oil.

10. Take 5 – One regular-size bar contains a quarter of your daily-recommended saturated fats.

Here’s more from the Daily Meal.com.