      Weather Alert

The 10 Best Foods to Order on a First Date . . . and the 10 Worst!

Jun 23, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Group Of Young Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In Restaurant

If you’ve had a first date go south, there’s a chance it was because you ordered the WRONG MEAL.

 

 

A new survey asked what foods were best to order on a first date.

 

 

Pizza came out on top . . . followed by burgers, salad, steak, and ice cream.  The rest of the top 10 was:  A roast dinner, lasagna, chicken wings, stir fry, and a chocolate brownie.

 

 

Oysters was named the #1 food to AVOID on a first date . . . followed by mussels, sushi, crab, lobster, curry, tuna steak, prawns, ribs, and corn on the cob.

 

 

It’s interesting that RIBS made the worst foods list, but CHICKEN WINGS was one of the best foods.  To me, they seem equally messy.

 

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
Win Josh Turner Tickets!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On