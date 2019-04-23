Toby Keith has announced that his next single, out on May 3rd, is a “quick sprint down a country icon heritate trail.” It’s called, “That’s Country Bro!” and it’ll be out May 3rd.
He’ll follow that up with his “That’s Country Bro! Tour” . . . which kicks off May 26th in Forest City, Iowa.
Hit up TobyKeith.com for details.
That’s Country…..Bro!
