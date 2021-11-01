That's a wrap: Maren Morris says album #3 is done

Maren Morris‘ upcoming third studio album is complete.
When a fan reached out to the singer on Twitter about new music, she solidified the news they’ve been waiting for.
“Hi we’re ready for that album queen @MarenMorris,” the fan wrote, to which the superstar responded, “It’s finally done, Queen,” accompanied by a check mark and sparkle emoji.
The new project will follow Maren’s CMA Award-winning sophomore album, Girl, which was released in 2019. It spawned two #1 hits: the title track and the crossover hit “The Bones.”
Maren is currently climbing the charts with a duet with husband Ryan Hurd on “Chasing After You,” which is inside the top five on country radio.
