“That was his final wish”: Sean Connery's ashes to be spread over his native Scotland

Nov 9, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Gareth Davies/Getty Images(THE BAHAMAS) — Sean Connery’s widow says the actor, who died October 31 at age 90 in the Bahamas home they shared, will make one final trip to his native Scotland.

Ninety-one year old Micheline Roquebrune, who was married to the Oscar-winning actor and James Bond film legend for 45 years, tells the Scottish Mail that the actor will be cremated in the Bahamas, and that “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland — that was his final wish.”

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland,” she noted, citing COVID-19 travel restrictions with some delay in doing so. “Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him.”

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

