“THAT 70’S SHOW” TO RETURN AS “THAT 90’S SHOW”!

Good news, we hope, for fans of “That 70’s Show” – Netflix has ordered a spin-off, to be called “That ’90s Show.” Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return, as are original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner as writers and executive producers. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she hangs out with a new generation of kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original.