      Weather Alert

“THAT 70’S SHOW” TO RETURN AS “THAT 90’S SHOW”!

Oct 12, 2021 @ 2:05pm
More TV in my portfolio

Good news, we hope, for fans of “That 70’s Show” – Netflix has ordered a spin-off, to be called “That ’90s Show.” Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return, as are original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner as writers and executive producers. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she hangs out with a new generation of kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original.

Popular Posts
Listen to Luke Bryans new song "Up"
Burger King Doubles Down With Impossible Nuggets
Dustin Lynch says a 7 year old fan made his night!
FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Are You 'Vaxxy'? Vaccinated Is the New Sexy, on Dating Apps
Connect With Us Listen To Us On