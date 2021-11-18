      Weather Alert

Thanksgiving Weather Could Bring a Bad Guest: A ‘Significant’ Storm

Nov 18, 2021 @ 10:00am
Thanksgiving (November 25th) is looking like it will be stormy in the Northeast – and here, in the Midwest. Forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS) predict a “large-scale” weather pattern will extend into midweek.

The NWS says a cold front will sweep across the Midwest, into the Northeast, from Sunday to Monday (November 21st & 22nd), with rain expected across much of the eastern US.

Forecasters say some snow is expected, as colder air arrives behind the storm.  And gusty winds will develop in the wake of the storm exiting New England.  But they should not have a dramatic impact on air travel.

The West and parts of the High Plains will see “variable but generally above normal temperatures through Tuesday (November 23rd).”

But even minor weather issues could mean more traffic, as the AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up 13-percent since 2020.

