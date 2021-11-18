Thanksgiving Weather Could Bring a Bad Guest: A ‘Significant’ Storm

The NWS says a cold front will sweep across the Midwest, into the Northeast, from Sunday to Monday (November 21st & 22nd), with rain expected across much of the eastern US.
Forecasters say some snow is expected, as colder air arrives behind the storm. And gusty winds will develop in the wake of the storm exiting New England. But they should not have a dramatic impact on air travel.
The West and parts of the High Plains will see “variable but generally above normal temperatures through Tuesday (November 23rd).”
But even minor weather issues could mean more traffic, as the AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up 13-percent since 2020.
There’s more, here: (Fox)