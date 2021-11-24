Thanksgiving Singles!

Gobble Gobble
A Thanksgiving survey by chemistry.com reveals that 65% of singles have wished for love on a turkey wishbone. Other findings:
– singles were also asked which celebrity chef they would want to help them cook their Thanksgiving dinner. Rachel Ray topped the list with 41% followed by Bobby Flay (26%), Wolfgang Puck (22%) and Gordon Ramsay (11%)
– 51% of singles say chocolate pie is the top aphrodisiac on the Thanksgiving dinner table. Apple pie came in second (23%) followed by sweet potatoes (14%) and turkey (12%)