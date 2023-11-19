Thanksgiving Mis-haps Can Send Your Dog to the Vet – Have You Got a Few Grand to Spend on That?

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and feasting, and often our furry family members are right there with us. So how are Americans planning to celebrate Thanksgiving with our pets, this year?

Unfortunately, many feel like it’s ok to share leftovers or table scraps… which can be catastrophic. Sometimes, it’s unintentional; it’s just that the garbage smells too good to them, at this time of holiday treats.

The Special Reports Team at Veterinarians.org surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog owners, to learn more about their Thanksgiving plans for their dogs, and how they’ve dealt with Thanksgiving mishaps of the past.

55% of U.S. dog owners say their dog has eaten something they shouldn’t have, during Thanksgiving.

Dogs are more likely to engage in this behavior, when living in households with children, than when living in child-free households (59% vs. 50%).

Approximately 1 in 6 dog owners have had to take their dog to the vet, as a result of their pet eating something they shouldn’t have, during Thanksgiving.

1 in 8 have had to call a poison control hotline, for the same reason.

For dogs, the average cost of a in the U.S. is $2,000-$5,000. Thanksgiving foods, such as turkey bones and corn-on-the-cob, can easily cause blockages – which would require this type of surgery.

However, just over a quarter of U.S. dog owners (26%) say they would not be able to cover this amount, should their dog encounter such an emergency, during Thanksgiving.

Pancreatitis and “garbage intoxication” are, unfortunately, very common after the holidays. Protect your pet by making sure to “only feed them healthy items, and let your families know as well.” – Jamie Freyer, DVM

