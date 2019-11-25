      Weather Alert

Thanksgiving is the biggest day for home cooking fires.

Nov 25, 2019 @ 2:07pm

As you get ready for Thanksgiving, firefighters want you to be safe while your family is celebrating. Some tips on keeping you safe!

1 – Stay nearby while you are cooking. Whether you are baking, simmering, boiling, grilling or frying, don’t go too far away.

2 – Keep things that could catch on fire away from the stovetop. That includes napkins, plastics, and towels. Have a lid that can cover your pots in case of a fire.

3 – Update your batteries in your smoke detectors so you can be alerted if anything gets out of hand.

Be safe out there.

