Thanksgiving is the biggest day for home cooking fires.
As you get ready for Thanksgiving, firefighters want you to be safe while your family is celebrating. Some tips on keeping you safe!
1 – Stay nearby while you are cooking. Whether you are baking, simmering, boiling, grilling or frying, don’t go too far away.
2 – Keep things that could catch on fire away from the stovetop. That includes napkins, plastics, and towels. Have a lid that can cover your pots in case of a fire.
3 – Update your batteries in your smoke detectors so you can be alerted if anything gets out of hand.
Be safe out there.