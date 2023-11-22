98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Thanksgiving Facts to Gobble Up… from Turkey Pardons to Football… Which Is the Older Tradition?

November 22, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
Thanksgiving Facts to Gobble Up… from Turkey Pardons to Football… Which Is the Older Tradition?
turkey bird walking feathers forest woods

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY FACTS

  • President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3rd, 1863.
  • President Harry Truman is often credited with being the first president to pardon a turkey; but that’s not quite true.  He was the first to receive a ceremonial turkey from the National Turkey Federation – and he had it for dinner.
  • John F. Kennedy was the first to let a Thanksgiving turkey go, followed by Richard Nixon who sent his turkey to a petting zoo.  George H.W. Bush was the president who formalized the turkey pardoning tradition in 1989.  The average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving is 4,500.
  • The tradition of football on Thanksgiving began in 1876 with a game between Yale and Princeton.  The first NFL games were played on Thanksgiving in 1920.  That’s over 100 years, right there!
Football center ready to snap ball
More about:
#100Years
#Football
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#NationalTurkeyFederation
#NFL
#PresidentialPardon
#Princeton
#ThanksgivingFacts
#TurkeyTraditions
#Yale

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts