Thanksgiving Facts to Gobble Up… from Turkey Pardons to Football… Which Is the Older Tradition?
November 22, 2023 12:00PM CST
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY FACTS
- President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3rd, 1863.
- President Harry Truman is often credited with being the first president to pardon a turkey; but that’s not quite true. He was the first to receive a ceremonial turkey from the National Turkey Federation – and he had it for dinner.
- John F. Kennedy was the first to let a Thanksgiving turkey go, followed by Richard Nixon who sent his turkey to a petting zoo. George H.W. Bush was the president who formalized the turkey pardoning tradition in 1989. The average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving is 4,500.
- The tradition of football on Thanksgiving began in 1876 with a game between Yale and Princeton. The first NFL games were played on Thanksgiving in 1920. That’s over 100 years, right there!
