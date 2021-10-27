      Weather Alert

Thanksgiving Dinner Could Cost More Than Ever Before. Here’s Why.

Oct 27, 2021 @ 10:00am
This Year’s Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be ‘The Most Expensive Meal in the History of the Holiday

2021’s Thanksgiving dinner costs could be the highest of all time.  Might want to get some of the goods a little early.

The New York Times reports that “nearly every component” of the holiday dinner will cost more this year, per agricultural economists, farmers, and grocery executives.

The costs are up due to “a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies,” bad weather, and inflation.

The Times notes the biggest expense will be the turkey, whose price per pound is expected to surpass the current record benchmark of $1.36, set in 2015.

The price increase for turkey is attributed to the price of corn (commercial turkeys eat it) – which “more than doubled” in price, in some places, nationwide, between July 2020 and July 2021.

Devour more, here:  (TheWeek)

  • This year’s Thanksgiving dinner could be “the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday,” according to the New York Times
  • This is due to supply chain issues, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies, bad weather, and inflation—and will affect “nearly every component” of the holiday dinner this year
TAGS
#Mylestones #SupplyChain #Thanksgiving #ThanksgivingDinner #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
First Ever Halloween Walk In Bolingbrook
Tom Brady Roasts Bears With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Joke
Connect With Us Listen To Us On