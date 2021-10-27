Thanksgiving Dinner Could Cost More Than Ever Before. Here’s Why.

2021’s Thanksgiving dinner costs could be the highest of all time. Might want to get some of the goods a little early.
The New York Times reports that “nearly every component” of the holiday dinner will cost more this year, per agricultural economists, farmers, and grocery executives.
The costs are up due to “a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies,” bad weather, and inflation.
The Times notes the biggest expense will be the turkey, whose price per pound is expected to surpass the current record benchmark of $1.36, set in 2015.
The price increase for turkey is attributed to the price of corn (commercial turkeys eat it) – which “more than doubled” in price, in some places, nationwide, between July 2020 and July 2021.
Devour more, here: (TheWeek)